Phillip T. Burton was born April 8, 1943 in Bethel Ohio to Lucian and Audra Burton and passed away on October 23, 2022 in Ripley Ohio

Besides his parents he, was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Kathleen (Dunn) Burton and sister Ersie Pettitt.

He is survived by his children, Tim (Jane) Burton of Georgetown, Ohio, Crystal(Mike) McCullough of Williamsburg, Ohio and John R. (Rhonda) Burton of Manchester; grandchildren Christopher Darnell, Jacqueline Darnell (Branden Ramsey), Kyle Burton and Cody(Dani Rae) Burton; great grandchildren Hailey Jasmine and Brian Darnell, Isabella Burton and Aubrey Ramsey; siste; Christine Moore; brothers Marvin(Brenda) Burton and Larry(Karen)Burton, all of Flemingsburg Kentucky, and Carson (Jeanine)Burton of Manchester, sister in law Matilda(Steve) Adams of Lexington Kentucky, brother in law J.R. (Karen)Dunn of Morehead, Kentucky; and his sweet pup Queenie

He was a member of the Aberdeen Ripley and Russellville Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, serving as Worshipful Master on many occasions. He attended Hickory Ridge Church for more than 40 years and served as an Elder.

He retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers after 40 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer.

Services will be held in Maysville Kentucky under the direction of Brell and Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday November 6t from 4-7 p.m. with the funeral on Monday November 7 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Fleming County Cemetery.