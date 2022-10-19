October 27th

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The ABCAP Business Development Department offers an entrepreneurship seminar for budding entrepreneurs and small business professionals. ABCAP Business Development Department, in partnership with Adams and Brown County Chambers of Commerce and Southern Buckeye Safety Council, hosts the event.

The event takes place on October 27 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Willow Event Center, 7662 Eckmansville Road, Winchester, Ohio. The fee is $35 for the day, which covers the training, breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack. Members of Adams or Brown County Chambers of Commerce receive a $10 reduction and $20 off if they are also Southern Buckeye Safety Council members.

Speakers include Anthony Goddard from New Tech Support, who is speaking on Emerging Threats to Cyber Security. Hannah Scott, J.D. from Ohio State University, is speaking on the Legal Aspects of Marketing and Branding. Charissa Gardner, also from Ohio State University, will cover the Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program (this applies to small businesses like home-based candle production). Brandon Boychuk of Antolino and Associates discusses Cash Flow Strategies for Cash Flow Survival During a Recession.

Resource organizations include the Small Business Development Center, United States Department of Agriculture, ECDI Women’s Business Center, Brown and Adams County Chambers of Commerce, Business Resource Network, Bureau of Workers Compensation, Southern Buckeye Safety Council, ABCAP Business Development Department, and Ohio State University.

Registration is due by October 20. The link is www.abcap.net/entrepreneurshipseminar, or contact Lisa Tumbleson-Davis at 1-800-553-7393 ext. 238.