Richard P. Evans, 84 years of age, of Peebles, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence.

Richard was born on August 30, 1938, in Madison County, Ohio, the son of the late Fred and Elva (Peck) Evans. In addition to farming his entire life, Richard worked at Landmark for 17 years and for Franklin Township.

In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his son, Jim Evans, and by four sisters and four brothers.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jeannette (Mullins) Evans, whom he married on December 4, 1954; his son, Jeff (Tammy) Evans of Peebles; and by his special nieces, Judy Davis, Barb Sparks, Vicki Howell, and Joan Barrett; as well as a brother-in-law, Jim Haines. Richard will be missed by his grandchildren, Tammy Wilson, of Greenfield, Jamie (Jason Pennington) Medley of Midland, Carrie (John) Gragg of Blanchester, Ashley (Josh Swayne) Evans of Leesburg, Steven (Jordyn) Evans of Hillsboro and Stacy (Jared Palmer) Rhoads of Peebles; as well as his great-grandchildren, Joey, Kenneth, Liam, Harper, Allyssa, Katelyn, Hannah, Izzy, Emma, Linkin, and Rhett; and his great, great-grandchildren, Odie and Hazel.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The services will be officiated by Brian Robinson.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.