Jason N. Madden, II, 32 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Jason was born on June 18, 1990, in Georgetown, Ohio, the son of Jason N. Madden and Venus (Shumate) Madden.

Jason is survived by his parents, Jason and Angie Madden of Winchester and Venus Madden of West Union; and a son, Eric Madden of West Union. Jason also leaves his paternal grandparents, Golden and Sid Madden of Winchester; and several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.