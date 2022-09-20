Taylor takes over individual lead

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Round Two of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament came to Buckeye Hills on a partly cloudy 80 degree September 15 with the North Adams Green Devils taking a big lead into the round and leaving with an even bigger lead. Coach Jamie Hall’s Devils led by 16 strokes over second place West Union after the tourney’s first round and were sitting comfortably in the driver’s seat halfway though as their lead ballooned to 31 strokes after the second round. The Dragons actually cut 10 strokes off of their first round score, but still lost 15 strokes in the standings.

A lot of the North Adams success in Round Two came from Ethan Taylor, whose 36 score leapfrogged him into the individual lead, one stroke up on Manchester’s Karson Reaves, the leader after the first round who shot a 40 over the second nine holes. Sitting in third place overall is North Adams’ Breestin Schweickart, just two strokes off the lad in what looks to be an exciting race for the individual title even with the team title seemingly in the bag for the Devils.

The third round of the SHAC Boys Tournament was played on Tuesday, September 20 at Hilltop with the final nine holes scheduled for Thursday, September 22 at Snow Hill. Look for results on those rounds in future issues of The People’s Defender.

2022 SHAC Boys Golf- Round Two

Individual Scores (Adams County Schools)

North Adams- Ethan Taylor (36), Breestin Schweickart (39), Wyatt Applegate (43), Christopher Hall (43), Connor Young (46)

West Union- Chase Taylor (41), Matthew Griffis (43), Tegan Knox (45), A.J. Cooper (47), Nate Fooce (47)

Manchester- Karson Reaves (40), Drew Kennedy (45), Parker Hayslip (48), Ryan Mack (60), Kris Saunders (68)

Peebles- Keltin Robinson (40), Remington Beckham (55), Garrett Shiveley (62), Payton Mason (73)

Team Scores (After Round Two): North Adams (170-161- 331), West Union (186-176-362), Lynchburg (195-172-367), Whiteoak (191-182-373), Eastern Brown (205-184-389), Ripley (208-186-394), Fairfield (211-189-400), Manchester (211-201-412), Peebles (223-230-453)