Chapter 30- Part 4

This week we are still in the early 1900’s and the church at Tranquility is in a dead heat, this time over the length of the Pastors coat tails. Once this seemed to be resolved it was on to the next thing of contention.

About 1907, Rev. Condon, our pastor at that time, accepted a call elsewhere. Then came a short period when we had a different minister almost every Sabbath Day. After several had preached to us, a new vote would be taken on who would be called for our next pastor.

The propriety of discarding the long ministerial coat was the live issue at this time. The people had no authority in deciding the general issue by vote, but the length of the coat was certainly going to be a deciding factor on which candidates would be called. As we listened to different candidates, only a few were daring enough to appear behind the pulpit in ordinary suits.

Those of different opinion began to remark that what those wearing the long coats lacked in sermon they made up in coattail. An unorthodox remark, surely, but it did seem that the best preachers had discarded the clerical garb. They pointed out that there was no scriptural evidence that Jesus or his disciples dressed any different from others.

The issue came to a temporary truce when Reverend Doctor Work, a college Bible teacher and in need of a rest from his multiple duties, offered to preach for us for a period of time, but for reasons of his own would not consider a call. His offer was accepted. Dr. Work, the soul of dignity and fairly radiating spirituality, did not wear the clerical garb.

By the time, he took leave of us several months later, he and his family had so endeared themselves to all, that his manner of dress was generally accepted. Consequently, no one seemed to care whether the next candidate wore a long or short coat or any coat at all, and it wasn’t so very long until ministers dared to remove their coats while behind the pulpit on sultry days.

About this time, dissatisfaction was being expressed by many about holding “Closed” communion. These believed acknowledged faith in God and membership in any orthodox church should qualify and to be invited to commune instead of limiting the invitation to strictly our own denomination.

Before “Open” communion was finally established, the reasons for, the reasons against, and as someone remarked – “the reasons annexed” were thoroughly examined and contended, then the question finally voted on.

Aunt Lou was perhaps the only one who, as usual, “did what seemed right in her own eyes.” When visiting among the Campbellites and Methodists she communed and sang hymns. If this ever came to the ears of Session it was ignored.

These things may seem silly or not, but the fact remains the enemy of our soul still continues to enter the church door and does his very best to keep our thoughts anchored on anything but the love of the Lord.