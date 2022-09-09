By Julia McCane-Knox

With a library card, you can discover new and exciting worlds. From borrowing audiobooks to streaming movies to taking virtual classes, there is so much you can access with a library card. Pursue your passions and dreams through your library’s resources and programs. September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Visit ilovelibraries.org today to learn more.

Explore programming with robots. This September, in our Imagination Lab Program, children and teens can experience micro battle bots, robot soccer, and coding at the Adams County Public Libraries on designated days. Stop in at any time from 3 – 4:30 p.m. to participate in this program. Manchester Library: Friday, September 9 – North Adams Library: Friday, September 16 – West Union Library: Friday, September 23.

Join us for HallowREAD Bingo in October. This new spooktacular reading event starts on October 1 and runs through the entire month. Sign up at the library or with the Beanstack app and keep track of your reading in the paper log or on the app. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log and on the app; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times. Finish by October 31 to earn candy!

Visit the Adams County Public Library for programs that are out of this world. At the Manchester and West Union Libraries, learn about aliens with presenters from the Cincinnati Observatory using crafts and visuals and discuss the possibility of life outside of Earth. At the North Adams and Peebles Libraries, learn about comets and meteors. Cincinnati Observatory presenters will host a science experiment with dry ice and other household items to make a comet. Participants will view real space rocks, too! Space is limited, so please register for these events on our website or call the library. These events will start at 3:30 p.m. at each branch: West Union Library: October 10 – Peebles Library: October 11 – North Adams Library: October 12 – Manchester Library: October 13.

On Saturday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Paranormal will visit the Manchester Library to share their investigations into paranormal phenomena. Come see photos from investigations, observe the scientific equipment used to record and measure phenomena, listen and share experiences, and uncover the logic behind the not-so-sinister. Cornerstone Paranormal is a group of investigators from many backgrounds, including scientists, police officers, EMTs, and others dedicated to collecting evidence and observing unexplained phenomena, and finding the science behind them. The event is family-friendly, and all ages are welcome to attend. Bring your questions and stories.

We had a great time at the Newport Aquarium Shark Program at the Peebles Library on August 19. Participants learned about the science of sharks as well as shark conservation. Interested participants even touched the sharks! Thanks to everyone who came to the program. This event was supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Call the library for more information about our services and programs: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or our website.