Rising Cash Rental Rates

Rain go away until harvest is complete! This is what many producers are wishing (in secret of course), with heavy rain fall raining from 2 to 3 inches and very high humidity to go along with it, many producers are wondering if and when they might be able to get back to doing some late summer field work.

The weather in 2022 has be nothing short of challenging, between heavy rains, drought periods, and high humidity, accomplishing field work has been a chore. I have grown accustomed to say well I am going to do this or that if it is not raining! Even maintaining the barnyard has been a challenge as the grass and weeds seem to grow a foot overnight.

The trend of wet and warm looks to continue according to Jim Noel with the National Weather Service in Wilmingto,n, the fall harvest season could be wet and warmer than normal. At this point the precipitation received thus far has been under utilized by most of our corn and soybeans (other than double crop or late planted). The pastures and hay fields are taking it all in but this is actually turning into too much of a good thing for livestock producers dealing with fall pastures that have the quality of early spring pastures. Much of the livestock are consuming a lot of water and are craving something with more fiber, this is forcing some managers to start feeding hay even when pastures are green and lush. I would also recommend producers to keep diligent on mineral programs especially if you are fall calving, milk fever and grass tetany can be an issue even the fall.

For the most part the corn crop is complete and corn silage harvest is underway but once again the weather is delaying harvest and reducing quality. 3rd cutting hay and 4th cutting hay is still in process and time is ticking on last harvest and renovations or stand establishment. Weeds are definitely enjoying the weather as much of them are taking advantage of opening canopies and the slowing of crop growth. So, as you might expect farming is full of challenges and even in years with plenty of rain and good market prices there is always something eating away at profits. Weeds, legislation, markets, input cost, machinery cost, and land lease prices are just to name a few of the many challenges farmer wake up to each and every day.

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released their annual State Cash Rental Rate updates and they also released their five-year average ranging from 2017-2022. For Adams County the average cash rental price for row crop production came in at 130 dollars per acre and this was a whopping 45.3% increase

from the 2017 survey which was $89.5/acre. The was a 16.1% increase in one year, increasing from $121/acre in 2021. This large increase has many producers wondering how high it will get and when should reevaluations take place between them and their landlords. Here are some considerations as harvest time approaches and new cash lease agreements might be discussed.

1. Discussion is critical- This is true for both landlord and tenant. Both have goals and needs, discussion of those early on is important in preventing friction and confusion.

2. Write it down- Word and a handshake left the party a long time ago, in today’s world having the lease agreement in writing is beneficial for both landowner and tenant farmer.

3. Show all your cards- As the producer be open with your situation, every operation is different, some are more leveraged than others and cost of production is higher, this is especially true for beginning farmers carrying a lot of debt (trust me I know). Making a hard copy of your cost of production to show landlords is a good way to show just why you can afford $180/acre!

4. Money is nice but it is not everything- For landlords wanting more cash per acre for any reason take time to ask questions such as farming practices. No-till vs tillage, use of cover crops, crop rotation, soil sampling, fertility upkeep, these are all critical questions that should be asked and in the rental agreement process. Sometime the highest bidder is not always the best buy.

5. Termination dates- Effective July 21, 2022, landlords must deliver a written notice of termination to the tenant operator by September 1. After September 1 is considered a late notice of termination and is not deemed effective unless the tenant agrees. This is to prevent tenant operators getting caught off guard with termination after purchasing crop inputs. To learn more, visit the Ohio Law and Administrative rules web site at https://codes.ohio.gov/Ahio-revised-code/section-5301.71

Some other items:

· September 15, 6 – 8 p.m.- BQA/ Feed processing and handling workshop Optum Angus, 15898 St Rt 247, Seaman Ohio 45679. Call the office to RSVP (937)-544-2339.

· Farm Science Review tickets are available in the office and last year’s cancelled tickets will be welcomed for this year’s event.

Ag Educator Words of Wisdom – “Farming isn’t something that can be taught. Each plant tells its own story that has to be read repeatedly” – Kelsey Timmerman