Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on August 15, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by Vice-President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Harold Keaton via teleconference. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, abstain.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 a complaint was received by John Moore concerning the condition of Huff Road, T-109 in Liberty Township. Commissioner Pell held a teleconference with Mr. Moore, who stated the West Union Post Office mail carrier has given notice to seize mail delivery until repairs are made to the roadway within 30 days. Mr. Moore stated he had spoken to Liberty Township Trustee Jason Baldwin concerning the issue. Commissioner Pell held a teleconference with Liberty Township Trustee Justin Ross who was aware of the situation, viewed the roadway and has been in contact with the Post Office to resolve the issue. Commissioner Moore has spoken to Liberty Township Trustee Wendell Swearingen concerning the issue, who stated due to recent heavy rains the road has been impacted and is scheduled to be repaired soon.

Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms introduced the Board to Cortnee Brumley, Director, Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Ms. Brumley provided information to the board on the program currently expanding into Adams County with funding through Victims of Crime Act (VOCA). Through the program, the Common Pleas Judge will appoint a CASA volunteer to a child involved in an abuse and/or neglect situation who will remain with and advocate for that child through the entire judicial process. Training for volunteer certification will be six-weeks in duration and offered quarterly.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and Jail Administrator Jason Hayslip met with the board to discuss lease options for vehicles through the Enterprise Fleet agreement.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley met with the board to discuss issues on behalf of the Economic Development Department as follows: Certified individual interested in employment for maintenance and servicing of Community of Rome and Salamon Airport sanitary wastewater plants. The board will table for further review; Annex Roof Project- Scheduled to begin Monday, August 29, 2022.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:38 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Purchase or Sale of Property in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:50 a.m.

Stephanie Lewis, Director, Adams County Board of Elections, met with the board to discuss a Security Grant offered to the board for increased security measures. The current location of the Board of Elections does not allow space to comply with all of the requirements; however, some alterations for compliance have been approved. If necessary, the Board of Elections will request an extension for the funding that will expire on December 31, 2022. Also discussed was a request for additional funding for relocation of the Board of Elections to a larger facility.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 9:57 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Adams County EMS Chief Dustin McCleese to discuss Personnel (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:14 a.m.

Adams County EMS Chief Dustin McCleese met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Kremin, Conley, Uchtmann; 3g Modem Replacement-Estimate of $1,000.00 each; requires 3 at this time; EMS Responses- Graphs of station coverage within 6 mile and 10 mile of stations- Provide visuals of areas weak/heavy in coverage, beneficial locations of stations; Run volumes; Budget- Funding per station; Grant opportunities for county station acquisition.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the promotion of Scout Kremin from a volunteer driver to a part-time EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 8, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dustin McCleese. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, abstain; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Brian Conley as a full-time Advanced EMT with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 8, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dustin McCleese.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the status change of Frank Uchtmann from full-time to part-time status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 19, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dustin McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 10:50 a.m. with Prosecuting Attorney David Kelley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Purchase or Sale of Property in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:15 a.m.

Airport Authority Board Members Sharon Ashley, Vice President, Dan Music and Randy Cooper; along with (via teleconference) Jose Gonsalez, President and Dennis Barnd, met with the board to discuss improvements at the Adams Co Salamon Airport. The FY 2021 Apron/Taxiway Project funded through the FAA is nearing completion and a progress meeting held on July 25, 2022 offered a pre-punchlist of issues to address. Concerns were brought to the board’s attention including design, grade of the apron and taxiway, and a step-in grade not removed during demolition. As sponsors of the FAA Grant, the Board of Commissioners will contact Delta Consultants firm to discuss the issues for resolution. Also discussed were reimbursement of expenses covered under CARES Act Grant #10 and CRRSA Grant #13 for final close-out of both grants.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Adams County Health Department as administrative agent for the Adams County Family & Children First Council as recommended by Dr. William Hablitzel. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 12:05 p.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Personnel (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 12:27 p.m.

The board held a teleconference with Johnny King, property owner in the Community of Rome. Mr. King stated he owns property containing a vacant building within the community and began receiving sewage invoices, in which he requested to be waived due to no monthly water usage on the property. The board referred Mr. King to Resolution 2022-400 adopted on July 25, 2022 which states a set fee of $40 per month will be assessed to parcels within the Community of Rome with a sewer tap on site, even if water is not in service. The Ohio EPA will be holding inspections on current sewage taps on site and working with residence in need of connection to the sanitary wastewater system.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.