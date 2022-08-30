Submitted News

The Humane Society of Adams County will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, September 3 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., located at 11481 State Route 41 in West Union.

Help save a gentle giant like Tramp by shopping at the HSAC yard sale this weekend. This lovely dog has been here too long and become a bit reserved, but some love and affection will restore his sweet nature. Every penny helps pay for our animal’s food, medical costs and housing until they can find their forever home. So stop by and discover a treasure or two — and maybe even a dog or kitty companion to light up your life? Tramp and his buddies will thank you.Woof-Woof!