Local musician and graduate of West Union High School, Elijah Bedel, has organized a benefit concert for the fellow Appalachian souls south of us who were hit with that horrible flooding. The Appalshop organization’s building was flooded and likely lost many rare recordings of Old Time musicians from the hills and hollers of Eastern Kentucky.

Bedel wanted to support a few of the organizations trying to help people who lost everything in the flood. If you would like to help in Bedel’s cause, please share this out: the concert is this Sunday, August 14 in at the Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky from 2 – 6 p.m. and is open to all ages.

You can buy tickets to support the event even if they can’t attend. It should be a rare showing of some of Cincinnati’s finest Old Time and folk musicians playing right now. Thank you for coming together to help fellow residents of Appalachia!