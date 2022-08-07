Press Release

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau and the Amish Bird Symposium Committee is happy to announce the continuation of the Adams County Amish Bird Symposium for 2023. After a two-year absence they are picking up where we left off and continuing this great event.

There will be some changes as the number of attendees will be reduced to avoid crowding at the facility and seating will be spaced a little farther apart. We will not require attendees, exhibitors or those serving food to wear masks, but if you are more comfortable wearing a mask than please do. If you are uncomfortable being in a crowd than please don’t attend. If you are not feeling well that day, please do not attend. You are responsible for your own health. Masks are optional.

The location and time remain the same, the first Saturday in March. March 4 is the date of the symposium, and it will be held at the same location, the Wheat Ridge Community Building at 3715 Wheat Ridge Road in West Union.

The speakers for the 2023 are, Gabriel J. Foley, Jim McCormac, Bob Scott Placier, and Brian Jorg.

Registration will begin in January. Please check the symposium website and Facebook page for up-to-date details and further information. https://www.facebook.com/ABSsymposium or http://www.amishbirdsymposium.org/.