Carey Tolle, Jr., 88 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Carey was born on August 10, 1933, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Faye (Caplinger) and Carey Tolle, Sr.

In addition to his parents, Carey was preceded in death by his first wife, Clarice “Jean” (Austin) Tolle and his second wife, Ruby (Crawford) Tolle, and by his son, Skip Tolle. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, a grandchild, and a great-grandchild. Carey is survived by his son, Shannon (Amy) Tolle,of Phoenix, Arizona; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Tolle of Peebles; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.