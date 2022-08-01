Larry Wayne Henderson, 61, of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 12, 1961 in West Union. He was preceded in death by son Troy Wayne Henderson; father, Wendall Wayne Henderson; step father, Larry Vance; and great niece Keaira Scott.

Larry is survived by son, Dylan Henderson of Manchester; mother, Brenda Vance of West Union; former spouse, Rhonda Henderson of Manchester; one sister, Glenda (Tim) Williams of West Union; two brothers, Kelly Henderson of Manchester and Wendell (Tina) Henderson of West Union; nieces and nephews Kristin, Jessica, Leah, Danielle, Wendall, Kaleigh and Adriana; numerous cousins; special friend, David “Thumpy” Thompson and many friends.

The public visitation is from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service at noon.

The public funeral is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Dale Little will officiate.

The public Interment is at the West Union Cemetery. The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

Memorial donations can be made to Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.