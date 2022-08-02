Richard “Shorty” Stephenson, age 77 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born April 22, 1945 in Scioto County to the late Willie and Anna (Whitt) Stephenson.

Survivors include his sister, Betty Stephenson of Peebles; two brothers, Bill Stephenson of Peebles and Joe Stephenson of West Union; special niece Tiffany Stephenson of Peebles; and several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.