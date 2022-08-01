Harley Q. Hanson, age 88, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard F. and Julia Hanson; siblings, Ronald Hanson, Ray Hanson, Russell Hanson, Robert Hanson, Roberta Louderback, Richard Hanson, Ruth Bennington, Millard Filmore Jr., Marian Nance and son-in-law Duke Hodge.

Harley is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Louise; children, Millard Fillmore Hanson III, Cindy Hodge, Charles “Chuck” (Sandy) Hanson, Tony Hanson and Scott (Roxanne) Hanson; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and sister, Faye Scott.

Harley served in the Army after graduating from high school. He then went on to work for U-Haul for many years. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, watching the birds at his feeder on the front porch and taking care of his yard.

A visitation time will be held for Harley on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4-7 pm. at the Schoedinger Grove City, 4242 Hoover Rd (Hoover Rd and Kingston Ave) where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at noon with Pastor Tim Womack officiating. Interment will take place at the Sunset Cemetery.