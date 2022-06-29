Beverly Ann Carroll, 60 years of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.

Beverly was born September 19, 1961, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Helen (Seaman) Reed. Beside her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas J. “Tom” Reed; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert “Speed” and Orene “Tootie” (Garman) Carroll; and two brothers-in-law, Forrest and Rick Carroll.

Beverly was a 1979 graduate of Peebles High School, received her Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University in Chillicothe and her Master’s Degree from Xavier University. Beverly’s career in education included teaching at Jefferson, Sinking Spring and Peebles, serving as Principal/Assistant Superintendent of Blanchester Schools, and Principal at Western Brown.

Beverly was a member of the Sinking Spring Community Church, where she was an excellent pianist, in addition to being involved in other church ministries. Beverly served on the Festival of Bells Committee and was the President of the Hillsboro Athletics Booster Club for several years.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Timothy Carroll; their three devoted sons, Adam (Jillian) Carroll of Peebles, Alan Carroll of Hillsboro and Aric (Gabby) Carroll, Captain, U.S. Air Force; seven loving grandchildren that she adored, Caydence, Amryn, Collier, Henley, Guyton, Max and Penelope Carroll; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Phillip “Phil” and Bonnie Reed of Peebles, Richard “Dick” and Mitzi Reed of Peebles; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Arthur Myers of Sandusky, Ohio and Barbara and Dean Economous of Salem, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Reed of Peebles and Jenny Carroll of Sinking Spring; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Wendell Sparks of Hillsboro,; brother-in-law, Roger Carroll of Hillsboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Pastors Greg Seaman, Wayne Edingfield and Lori Rumfield will officiate services. Burial will follow in the New Market Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Sinking Spring Community Church.

The family requests memorials to the Sinking Spring Community Church.

The Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home, Sinking Spring is entrusted with services.