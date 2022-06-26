Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 6, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Michael Parks. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the supplemental transfers, additional and reduction of appropriation of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending June 3, 2022.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Annual contracts for approval; Obsolete equipment-storage building cleared; Personnel-Compensation

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the sale of surplus/obsolete equipment

at the Job and Family Services Department by advertisement in accordance with the Section 307.12 (A)(1) of the Ohio Revised Code. Items offered will be advertised on the Adams County Portal for sealed bid to be opened July 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Government Center, Room 102 as requested by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a service agreement between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Ashley-Hall Trash Removal as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a generator maintenance agreement with Buckeye Power Sales for Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a service agreement with Adamson Fire Protection, LLC for monitoring and servicing of the fire alarm, extinguishers and sprinkler system at Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to an agreement between Adams County Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and All Ways Green Lawn and Turf for ground maintenance services to include an added fuel surcharge as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the Non-Emergency Transportation (NET) Plan FY 22 for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Counseling Center, Inc. for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $200,000.00 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and FRS Transportation for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $745,000.00 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and FRS Transportation for Pregnancy Related Transportation in the amount of $2,000.00 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and FRS Transportation for Title XX Transportation in the amount of $15,000 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Senior Citizens Council for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $300,000 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Senior Citizens Council for Pregnancy Related Transportation in the amount of $2,000.00 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Senior Citizens Council for Title XX Transportation in the amount of $10,000 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and ABCEOI, Inc. for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $250,000 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and ABCEOI, Inc. for Pregnancy Related Transportation in the amount of $2,000.00 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and ABCEOI, Inc. for Title XX Transportation in the amount of $10,000.00 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Children

Services for Kinship Caregiver Program for temporary assistant for needy families in the amount of $30,000 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 9:48 a.m. with JFS Director Angela Richmond and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:59 a.m.

The board held discussion concerning the Farmer’s Market use of the courthouse lawn agreement. Some participating vendors are accessing electric from the courthouse for use during the Farmer’s Market. A recent update to the Courthouse Use policy created a user fee for water access requested by a food truck vendor. Discussion included if a use fee should also be added to the policy for vendor electric access and how the fee would be assessed to Farmer’s Market participants. The matter was tabled for further discussion. The Farmer’s Market also asked for keypad code access the courthouse facility during the events, however due to security measures that request has been denied. The board also held discussion on filling the Maintenance Supervisor position that will be vacant July 2, 2022.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley discussed a Response Letter to the Notice of Violation received from Portsmouth Local Air Agency on behalf of the Ohio EPA. Notice was provided that the vehicle would be returned to compliance within 60 days. Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese stated the vehicle is currently at a dealership for repairs to return to compliance.

The board reviewed a telephone call that was received for the board on Friday, June 3, 2022 from Julie Webster. On May 2, 2022, Ms. Webster met with the board and requested the county host a spay/neuter clinic for dogs through The Rascal Unit, Ltd. Mobile Veterinary Clinic. Due to the Dog and Kennel Department having limited parking space, the board felt hosting at this location would restrict access to the Dog and Kennel Facility during public hours while hosting a clinic. However, the board suggested possible locations Ms. Webster could inquire for a clinic to be held, including the Adams County Fairgrounds, Adams County Training Center and local church parking lots. It was later learned the Adams County Training Center is unavailable due to being under contract.

On May 16, 2022, Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss additional hosting requirements that were not initially known but provided by a former Rascal Unit, Ltd. host including scheduling appointments, collecting fees, providing staff and post-surgery staging area for the event. Ms. Webster requested a follow-up meeting for June 6, 2022 with the Commissioners; however on June 3, 2022 called to decline the meeting with concerns the board did not support her efforts to bring the Rascal Unit, Ltd to Adams County due to the boards’ inability to provide her with a location owned by the county or privately for the event. Clerk Terri Crothers attempted to inform Ms. Webster that the board does support her efforts; however, the county cannot assist with the hosting duties due to requirements of the Rascal Unit, Ltd. Legal counsel informed the board that county employees cannot collect money on behalf of a private business for spay/neuter appointments. The board reiterates they are in support of this cause and encourage Ms. Webster to continue working to bring the clinic to Adams County; however, are not able to fulfill the requirements for hosting duties at this time.

At 10 a.m. three (3) bids were received for the Adams Lake Pump Station Project, and they read as follows: 1.) Lloyd’s Excavating, LLC- $ 111,921.00; 2.) Unger Construction, Ltd.- $ 125,900; 3.) JT Lohrer Construction- $ 158,550.

The bids were turned over to ECD Director Holly Johnson for further consideration. Those present for the bid opening were Senior Project Manager Kent Bryan and Johnathan Reynolds, CT Consultants, Inc; and Tina Lohrer, JT Lohrer Construction.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adams Lake State Park- Storybook Trail ribbon cutting June 27, 2022; State Route 41 S, West Union High-traffic study data- 79,000 vehicles/3-day period; Ohio HB 610 Grant Funding- Proposed Projects- Multi-Use path to Adams Lake State Park; State Route 41 to Wheat Ridge Road; Wheat Ridge Road to the Community of Unity; Government Center Roof Replacement- Warranty included in proposal; Broadband Expansion Project-Ownership of project after completion discussion; Federal Government allowing transfer of ownership to carrier companies; Ohio River Way Ribbon Cutting- Trek passed through Manchester June 2, 2022.

It was moved By Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a grant agreement with Ohio Development Services Agency-Governor’s Office of Appalachia State Appalachian Development Program Grant in the amount of $200,000.00 for Grant #S-P-21-1AA-1 as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve Change Order #1 for the Adams County Training Center in the amount of $364,239.18 as presented by TSHD Architects.

At 11:00 a.m. two (2) bids were received for the Adams County Asphalt Leveling Project and they read as follows: 1.) Miller-Mason Paving- $ 312,500; 2.) Roberts Paving, Inc.-$ 307,500.

At 11:05 a.m. two (2) bids were received for the Adams County Chip and Seal Project and they read as follows: 1.) Allied Construction, Inc.-$ 687,325; 2.) SC Construction and Materials, LLC- $ 569,742.15.

The bids were turned over to Engineer Lee Pertuset for further consideration. Those present for the bid opening were: Engineer Lee Pertuset; Jeff Fisher, Allied Construction, Inc; John Lowe, Miller-Mason Paving and Tammy Knechtly, Roberts Paving, Inc.

The board discussed with Engineer Pertuset a call that was received with concerns about poison hemlock in Adams County. Mr. Pertuset stated he was aware of the concerns, however the Highway Department is not able to spray the right-of-ways due to overspray concerns into waterways, livestock and crops and lack of licensure for spraying.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley held discussion with the board concerning a parcel of property in the Community of Rome containing the sanitary sewer plant to be transferred to the Board of Commissioners. Village officials have previously allowed approximately six (6) acres of this parcel to be planted in crops. Discussion included an MOU with protocols for future crop seasons, a request to transfer a portion of the parcel to Green Township trustees, and future expansion of the sanitary sewer facility.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 11:30 a.m. with Prosecuting Attorney David Kelley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint and Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). EMS Chief Peggy McCleese entered the session at 11:55 a.m. Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 12:02 p.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 12:03 p.m. with Prosecuting Attorney David Kelley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Pending Court Action in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 12:09 p.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.