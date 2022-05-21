Have you noticed how difficult it is to make decisions when worried or stressed?

I see many patients overwhelmed with life—being overextended with childcare, relationship problems, chronic physical illnesses, histories of abuse, death of a loved one, and many other issues that cause stress and worry. Coping can be a real challenge. It isn’t easy to make day-to-day decisions when life feels so overwhelming. Talking to a trusted friend or family member can help. Therapy from a trained professional can also be beneficial, especially when feeling broken. Medication can help; although it is not my first recommendation, it does have its place.

Some medicines can help to balance out or decrease negative thoughts by increasing the availability of natural chemicals in the brain so that thinking can be more clear. You may only need to be on medication for a short time, just long enough to get to the other side of the rough patch. As a primary care provider, I also examine physical concerns by checking lab results to determine such information as; dietary deficiencies, hormone levels, thyroid function, physical illness, or environmental toxins. Many physical ailments affect our thinking. If dementia or other mental diseases are a concern, a baseline screening test may offer reassurance or begin the treatment path toward being your best you.

The Mayo Clinic recommends these five things for optimal mental health:

• Exercise increases the blood flow to the brain. Do you need physical therapy?

• Sleep, get at least 7 consecutive hours. Memories consolidate, and harmful proteins are filtered out of the brain during sleep. Do you snore or have difficulty sleeping?Could a sleep study help?

• Eat a Mediterranean diet. It helps to prevent dementia and is good for your body.Would dietary counseling help you to make better food choices?

• Keep your brain in shape by exercising it. Learn something new. Studies show that passively watching videos or television can decrease mental activity.

• Stay Social and connect with loved ones and friends. Isolation causes brain atrophy.

Here are a few ways to challenge negative thinking:

• Reframe it: “I see what I did wrong. Next time I will do it better.” Learn from mistakes.

• Prove Yourself Wrong: Try something you think is too difficult. Surprise yourself.

• Replace negative self-talk with Positive self-talk: When you realize that you have a negative thought about yourself, quickly think something positive about yourself and practices positive self-talk.“Nothing is Impossible; the word itself says ‘I’m possible!”, Audrey Hepburn

• Exercise your funny bone

• List three funny things you saw or heard today. Tell a friend.

• Play a game of charades with family or friends.

• Watch a funny video or listen to your choice of comedians. Laugh out loud.

• Enjoy the presence of children or animals to appreciate their amusing antics.

Laughter promotes both physical and mental health.A good belly laugh stimulates the heart and lungs to increase oxygen to the brain.Laughing decreases stress hormones.Laughter activates the reward centers in the brain. When we laugh, endorphins are released, and endorphins block pain.Studies show fewer chronic health conditions in people with a good sense of humor and laughing at situations instead of becoming angry has many benefits!

Eat your Medicine:

• Fatty fish like salmon or salmon patties are a great source of fatty acids such as Omega-3s and improve memory and concentration. Tuna is another excellent choice.

• Leafy greens such as Kale, spinach, dandelion greens, and violet leaves are full of nutrients such as folate. Folate improves memory and concentration.

• Berries, with their antioxidants, boost brain function on many levels.

• Eggs have choline and healthy protein and are good for your brain.

• Beans provide magnesium, Vit B5 and folic acid and improve brain function.

• Nuts and Seeds are full of Vitamins A & E, which improve mood and brain function.

Morning routine for a Happy Healthy Day:

• Leave your phone alone, at least for a bit in the morning.

• Make your bed while singing a song or dancing.

• Sing loudly in the shower.

• Brush your teeth with your opposite hand and laugh at yourself.

• Turn on your favorite dance tunes and shimmy while getting dressed.

• Have a coffee, and now look at your phone if you must

• Listen to a great book while driving to work or learning a foreign language.