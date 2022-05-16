Wanda “Penny” Ling, 80 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Crestwood Nursing Home, in Hillsboro.

Penny was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on August 7, 1941, the daughter of the late Henry and Stella (Caudill) Hampton.

In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by husband, Marvin George Ling, who passed away on July 19, 2020; a son, Alan Caudill; and a grandchild. Penny is survived by her son, David (Missi) Caudill of Peebles; daughters, Gina Caudill, of Texas and Jill and Jimbo Thomson of Miamisburg, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union with Dave Hopkins officiating the service. Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.