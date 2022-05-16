Martha Lee (Williams) Ferguson, 83 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman.

Martha was born April 23, 1939, in Roscoe, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewey and Nancy (Lewis) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robie Franklin Ferguson; three brothers, Bazil Williams, Robert Williams, and Weldon “Dean” Williams; and two sisters, Dorothy Sparks and Ilene Osterhage.

Martha took great pride in caring for her family and home. She attended the Owensville Church of Christ.

Martha is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Kristin) Ferguson of Williamsburg and Daniel (Amber) Ferguson of Seaman. Martha also leaves a brother, Homer (Carol) Williams of Morehead, Kentucky; and a sister, Betty Sue (Terry) Wheeler of Waverly. She will be missed by her four grandchildren, Kaylee, Brett, Alyssa, and Robie.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5- 7 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Skaggs-Ferguson Cemetery in Martha, Kentucky.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Gideon’s International, PO Box 425, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.