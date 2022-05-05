West Union softball improves to 5-7

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a shaky start to the 2022 campaign, Coach Miranda Grooms and her West Union Lady Dragons softball squad have shown signs of great improvement in recent weeks, sporting a 5-7 overall record at press time. In a spring like this one where cold and rain have forced postponements and rescheduling, often times teams find themselves playing each other on consecutive days and that was the situation where the Lady Dragons picked up two Southern Hills Athletic Conference wins late last week.

The back-to-back opponent for the Lady Dragons on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29 was the Lynchburg Lady Mustangs and it turned out to be two good days for the West Union girls. The first day saw the Lady Dragons hosting Lynchburg and producing an 18-hit attack that led to a 12-5 victory and the following day the West Union bus went to Lynchburg where the Lady Dragons made it to in a row, this time pounding out 16 hits in a 12-10 triumph.

In Thursday’s game, it was the Lady Mustangs who busted out with five runs in the top of the first inning, but West Union pitcher Lily Reed allowed no more through the final six innings. Meanwhile, the Lady Dragons’ offense put up four runs in the bottom of the first and then one in the bottom of the third to tie the game. The home team roared ahead with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth and for good measure added three more in the bottom of the sixth to account for the 12-5 victory.

The West Union offensive attack was led by sophomore second baseman Sara Boldman, who went a perfect 4 for 4 (including a pair of triples), scoring 3 runs and driving home 4. Mackenzie Stout and Olivia Lewis each added 3 hits and each drove home 2. Pitcher Reed helped her own cause by going 2 for 4 with 3 runs batted in. The Lady Dragons also got two-hit efforts at the plate from Hannah Ford, Payton Stapleton and Jaylynn Mason.

Reed tossed the complete game in the center circle, allowing three earned runs and striking out 5 Lady Mustangs.

The following day at Lynchburg, both teams broke out the big sticks in the first inning, West Union scoring four and the Lady Mustangs answering with five. West Union jumped in front with two runs in the third and then pulled away with a six-run fifth inning to take a 12-5 lead. The visitors had to hang on and survive a five-run Lynchburg rally but Boldman in relief threw a scoreless seventh to pick up a save in the 12-10 West Union victory.

The winners were led by the bat of Olivia Lewis, who went 3 for 4, scoring 3 and driving home 3 while Mackenzie Stout also went 3 for 4 and scored twice. Boldman made it 7 hits in two days by going 3 for 4 and freshman Shelby Stephenson was 2 for 3 and drove home 2.

Three West Union pitchers combined for the win, Carly Leonard starting and getting the win with help in relief from Reed and Boldman.

“all of our girls are playing so well together,” said Coach Grooms. “We have had some big bats that other teams just can’t stop. Sara Boldman’s bat is on fire with hit after hit, .875 in those last two games. The same is true for Olivia Lewis and Mackenzie Stout.”

“I’m excited to see what the next few games will look like for us.”

The two wins improved West Union to 5-9 at press time, with their next outing, weather permitting, was scheduled for at home versus Huntington on Tuesday, May 3.

BOX SCORE

Lynchburg

500 000 0 —5

West Union

401 403 x —12

Lynchburg Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): McClain 5-1-2-0, Watson 5-0-0-0, Donley 3-1-2-0, Griffith 4-1-1-1, McKinney 4-1-2-2, Baker 4-1-1-1, Wolfe 4-0-3-0, Crowthers 3-0-0-0. Terrell 3-0-0-0, Team 35-5-11-5.

Extra-Base Hits: McClain 2B, Griffith 2B, Wolfe 3B, Baker 3B

W. Union Hitting (Ab-R-H-RBI): Ford 4-2-2-0, Boldman 4-3-4-4, Stout 4-2-3-2, Lewis 3-2-3-2, Weakley 4-0-0-0, Reed 4-1-2-3, Stapleton 3-0-2-1, Cruea 1-0-0-0, Williams 2-0-0-0, Mason 3-2-2-0, Team 32-12-18-12.

Extra-Base Hits: Mason 2B, Lewis 2B,3B, Boldman 3B (2)

Lynchburg Pitching:

McKinney (L) 6 IP, 18 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 3 K

W. Union Pitching:

Reed (W) 7 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

BOX SCORE

West Union

402 060 0 —12

Lynchburg

500 050 0 —10

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Ford 5-0-0-0, Boldman 4-1-3-1, Reed 1-0-0-0, Stout 4-2-3-0, Lewis 4-3-3-3, Leonard 3-2-1-0, Stephenson 3-2-2-2, Williams 1-0-1-0, Shivener 4-0-1-1, Stapleton 4-1-1-2, Mason 4-1-1-1, Team 37-12-16-10.

Extra-Base Hits: Stapleton 2B, Williams 2B, Leonard 2B, Mason 2B, Stout 2B (2), Stephenson 2B

Lynchburg Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): McClain 4-2-1-0, Watson 4-1-1-3, Donley 4-2-3-2, Griffith 4-1-1-1, McKinney 4-1-1-0, Baker 4-1-2-0, Wolfe 2-1-0-0, Crowthers 1-1-0-1, Turner 3-0-0-1, Team 31-10-9-8.

Extra-Base Hits: Watcon 2B

W. Union Pitching:

Leonard (W) 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K

Reed 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB

Boldman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K

Lynchburg Pitching:

Baker (L) 7 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 1 BB, 5 K