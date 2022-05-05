Where did April go? It is hard to believe that Mother’s Day is just around the corner and the Calendar is being flipped to the Month of May. My hope and many producers hope are that May will usher in a warmer and dryer weather trend than what April offered. According to Arron Wilson (Climatologist with Ohio State University) southern Ohio is running about 4-5°F cooler than normal with inconsistent weather trends of spikes in temperature and dips in temperature.

The soil temperature is also running a little cooler than normal, currently sitting at 51-53°F. The last week of April and first week of May will be cooler than normal but precipitation will be on the low side. I have managed to keep busy with my field scouting and farm visits evaluating small grain crops, pastures, and forages. I continue to scout for Alfalfa weevil which can be a detrimental pest to young alfalfa stands early in the season. So, fare weevil populations have been lower than last season but as the weather warms and plants mature the weevil population will grow. At low populations, weevil can be controlled by early harvesting rather than insecticide use. As I conduct my field scouting, I have also been evaluating alfalfa neutral detergent fiber % based off plant growth. This estimate has two key importance for producers. One is the timing of harvest should be based off NDF%. Also, longevity of stand can be greatly affected by harvest intervals. The average height of alfalfa stands that I evaluated was 17 inches tall and not yet budding, this would make the NDF% 29%. The target range for harvesting alfalfa is 10% bloom with an NDF% of 35-40%, this would make stand heights about 25-30 inches in height.

As forages begin to grow very slowly, I like to evaluate how well forages made it through winter. With our winters becoming more and more inconsistent with warm temp, cold temps, freezing/thawing cycles, and flooding rain events perineal forages can struggle to survive. Many producers are preparing their mowers and balers for the first cutting of hay, much detail is involved in adjusting hay equipment and for good reason, machinery is not cheap, and breakdowns can cost big in parts and lost time. I would suggest taking some time and leave the shop and walk your forage field before harvest begins. Here are some things to look for in your forage stands before firing up the discbine or haybine;

· Take time to walk the field- select random sites throughout the field then count the number of plants per 2×2” square foot area, this should be done

on 4-5 random spots. 2-year stands should have 8-12 plants per square foot and 3-year-old or older should have 5-6 plants per square foot. You can also evaluate ground cover %, this is more useful in grass-based forages. The goal is to have 60-80% of ground covered, if ground cover is less than 40% yields can be lower than normal and weed pressure can be more prevalent.

· Watch for heaving- Legumes such as alfalfa and red clovers will have a high tendency to heave out of the soil during the winter freeze and thaw cycles. This is a major issue on heavy clay soils and during mild winters. Adjusting your cutter bare to height of 2.5-3-inch cut can avoid cutting the crown or growing point of the plant.

· Pull up some plants- Wet mild winters can create major root quality issues for our legumes. Pull up some plants and cut the roots long ways to evaluate the internal integrity. Roots and crowns should have a creamy white color not black or brown. This can be a sign of disease or just forages ageing out of production (year 3 in red clover).

· Consider overseeding thin stands- thin forage stands can be boosted by overseeding through broadcasting or no-till drilling. Alfalfa stands 1 year or less in age can be overseeding with alfalfa without any allelopathic issues but if the stand is more than 1 year of age then overseeding with red clover or lespedeza can be an option. Overseeding grasses such as orchard grass, perennial ryegrass, fescue, or other perennial grasses can add longevity to the stand without breaking the bank.

Final thoughts- winter 2022 was a challenging winter for much of the forage stands in Adams County, taking time to evaluated forages now can same time and cost of renovating a forage stand later in the season. Be patent on new seeding 1 year or less in age, harvesting alfalfa stands more than 4 times in year 1 can greatly reduce the life of the stand and adjusting forage harvesters cutting height a tad bit higher the first cutting can reduce the chances of forage stand injury. Would you rather have 1 to 2 inches more of forage or 2 more production years?

Some other items”

· USDA Conservation Stewardship Program Signup (CSP) application deadline is set for May 13. Call the USDA NRCS office at (937) 544-2033 option 3.

· May 13, Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup deadline. This program allows producers to keep their land in agriculture production by keeping the land in permanent grass cover, actively graze, produce hay. In tern the program provides an annual rental payment to landowners.

· Crop planting certification with USDA FSA – July 15.