Manchester goes deep three times in 13-6 win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

All season long the Manchester Lady Greyhounds softball team has exhibited extraordinary power, continuously blasting balls over the fences for home runs. That trend continued on Thursday, April 28 as the Lady Hounds traveled to Peebles to face the Lady Indians in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The Manchester offense blasted three long balls, including two by pitcher Emilee Applegate, and used two big innings to race past the host Lady Indians by a final count of 13-6.

The Lady Hounds got the scoring started early when a two-out first inning base hit by Rylie Young scored Jenna Campbell with the game’s first run. The Peebles offense matched that with a run of their own in the bottom of the first when Baylie Johnston came home on a Manchester miscue.

The score remained tied at one until the Lady Hounds came to the plate in the top of the third against Peebles starter Lanie Johnston. A walk to Hannah Hobbs and singles by Campbell and Applegate loaded the bases with one out. A double to left center by Kameyl Carter scored Hobbs and Campbell, followed by two-run single by Young that gave the Lady Hounds a 5-1 advantage.

The Peebles bats had an answer as they tallied three runs of their own in the bottom of the third, fueled by a leadoff double by catcher Marisa Moore, who continued her efforts to be the SHAC Player of the Year. In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Indians tied the score, with Moore getting a two-out single and then scoring on a Baylie Johnston double.

That tie score evaporated quickly as the Lady Hounds poured across five runs in the top of the fifth, getting back-to-back homers from Applegate and Carter, the former a two-run blast and the latter a solo shot. A later RBI hit by Jaylise Applegate drove in the final run of the frame and gave the visitors a 10-5 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, Applegate struck again with a big fly to center field and an Ashleigh Dunn ground out scored another run later to make it 12-5. The final Peebles run of the night came in the bottom of the sixth when Moore added to the home run list in the game, going yard to left field to make it 12-6. In the top of the seventh, the Lady Hounds tacked on one more when Campbell doubled and came home on a Peebles error. In the bottom half, Applegate allowed a one-out single to Caydence Carroll but retired Avery Store on a pop out to short and then struck out Darby Mills for the final out in the 10th Manchester victory of the spring.

In the win, the Lady Hounds (10-3) pounded out 17 hits, 4 of those coming from Emilee Applegae. who also pitched a complete game in the center circle. Rylie Young also had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 4 and driving in 3. Jenna Campbell went 3 for 4, Kameyl Carter 2 for 5, and Maggie Roberts 2 for for the winners.

For Peebles, Marisa Moore continued her assault on an .800 season batting average, going 3 for 4 and scoring 3 times. The Lady Indians also got 2-hit efforts from Caydence Carroll and Darby Mills.

The Lady Indians rebounded the next day with a 16-6 win at North Adams, banging out 22 hits in the victory.

The next two outings for the Lady Hounds proved to be very impressive. On Friday, Manchester blanked Ripley 3-0 behind the shutout pitching of Emilee Applegate and a Rylie Young home run. But an even more impressive win came on Monday, May 2 when the Lady Hounds hosted Fairfield lady Lions, who were recently ranked #4 in the state in Division III. Manchester scored four time in the first inning and never trailed, holding off a late Fairfield rally to pull off the 6-5 triumph that improved them to 12-3 on the season, 8-2 in conference play, still tied with Fayetteville for first place in the small school division.

BOX SCORE

Manchester

104 052 1 —13

Peebles

103 101 0 —6

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 3-1-0-1, Campbell 4-4-3-0, E. Applegate 5-3-4-4, Carter 5-2-2-3, Young 4-2-4-3, Roberts 4-1-2-0, A. Dunn 4-0-1-1, J. Applegate 4-0-1-1, Freeman 4-0-0-0, Team 37-13-17-13.

Extra-Base Hits: Campbell 2B, Carter 2B, HR, Young 2B (2), E. Applegate HR (2)

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 4-3-3-1, B. Johnston 4-1-1-1, L. Johnston 4-1-0-0, Carroll 4-1-2-0, Storer 4-0-0-0, Mills 4-0-2-0, McFarland 2-0-0-0, Crum 3-0-0-0, Nichols 3-0-0-0, Team 32-6-8-2.

Extra-Base Hits: Mills 3B, Moore 2B, HR

Manchester Pitching:

E. Applegate (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 K

Peebles Pitching:

L. Johnston (L) 7 IP, 17 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 2 BB, 2 K