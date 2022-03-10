Donnie Cecil Napier, 81, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born November 21, 1940 in Berea, Kentucky, son of the late Mitchell B. and Grace Alliene Bentley Napier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry M. Napier and son, Josh Reed.

Donnie is survived by his children, Carmella (Don) Adair of Groveport, Ohio, Shree (Dana) Leonard, Larry David (Jennifer) Napier all of Manchester, Beth (Chris Nichtin) Reed of Cincinnati; his companion of 25 years, Hazel Elkins of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Zachary Adair, Cameron (Jessica) Leonard, David DeAtley Jr., Vanessa (Justin Ross) Leonard, Emma and Jacey Farley, Roman David Napier, Jayden and McKenzie Reed, Jaxon, Scarlett and Lilly Nichting; great-grandchildren, Carly Leonard and Ethan Silvia, Brayden Ross and Ashton DeAtley; brother, Jim (Deb) Napier; sister-in-law, Juanita (Steve Yavorsky) Napier and his long-time friend, Jim Gallagher.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Manchester Nazarene Church. Pastor Tony Watson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery.