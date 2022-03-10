SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Cameron Campbell
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Craig and Carla Campbell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bond I get with my team and community
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing game we were supposed to win
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting to play with my brother Conner my freshman year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Toronto
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Us”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Any sports show
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Lifting weights
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Buffalo WIld Wings
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Jonathan India
FUTURE PLANS:
Pursue a “Health and Fitness” career and join the military