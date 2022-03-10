SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Cameron Campbell

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Craig and Carla Campbell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bond I get with my team and community

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing game we were supposed to win

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting to play with my brother Conner my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Toronto

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Us”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Any sports show

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Lifting weights

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Buffalo WIld Wings

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Jonathan India

FUTURE PLANS:

Pursue a “Health and Fitness” career and join the military