It’s never too late to start talking with your teen about the risks of vaping. As teens age, they make more decisions on their own and face greater temptation and peer pressure. Though it may not seem like it, teens really do hear your concerns. It’s important you help them understand what e-cigarettes and other vaping products are, and why they shouldn’t use them.

• What is vaping? The term vaping refers to the action or practice of inhaling and exhaling the vapor produced by an electronic cigarette or similar device. While teens may inhale several different substances through electronic cigarettes, some of the most common are marijuana and flavored liquid with nicotine. Vaping is becoming increasingly popular among teens and young adults. In 2019, nearly 41 percent of 12th graders reported vaping—more than an 8 percent increase from 2018. Therefore it’s important to talk with your teen to ensure he or she understands what vaping is and what the risks are. In Adams County 68% of the Jr/Sr High school students do not vape according to the recent OHYES survey results. Every kid wants to part of the “in-crowd” So please have the talk. Remind your kids, “Be the majority, do not vape!”

• Why are young people vaping? Teens and young adults vape for many reasons, including peer pressure and wanting to fit in with friends. They may also be curious about all the different flavored vaping liquids available to them. Companies that produce vaping liquids create appealing flavors, such as apple pie or vanilla, to attract teens and get them hooked on their product.

Vaping is also much more discreet than smoking traditional cigarettes or smoking marijuana via other methods. Vapes and e-cigarettes are small and can be easily mistaken for a USB drive, allowing students to use them in school bathrooms, in their own homes, or even in the classroom.

• Know the risks and harms of vaping. There is a common misconception that vaping is completely harmless. The truth is, vaping is not safe, especially for teens and young adults. Research shows that 66 percent of teens think their vaping instrument only contains flavored liquid. What many don’t understand is that these liquids may also contain toxic substances such as formaldehyde, diacetyl, and acrolein. Inhaling these chemicals can significantly harm their lungs. Many vaping liquids also contain nicotine, which can be very addictive for teens and young adults and can seriously impact their brain development. Exposure to nicotine at a young age can make it easier for teens to get hooked on vaping and using other tobacco products. Research has also discovered that individuals who vape are more likely to go on to use marijuana or smoke traditional cigarettes compared to their nonvaping peers. Make sure you know the risks and are prepared to talk with your teen about them.

• Identify the Signs. Recognizing signs of vaping can be difficult if you don’t know what to look for. One of the most telling signs that your teen may be vaping is the presence of vaping equipment among his or her belongings. Vaping equipment includes e-cigarettes, flavored liquid bottles, and small pods or cartridges that can contain THC oil. It’s important to know that e-cigarettes come in many different shapes and sizes and may not resemble a tobacco product. Many often resemble a pen or flash drive that can be plugged into a laptop to charge.

Other signs include but are not limited to:

• A faint scent of flavoring in your house that you can’t locate or identify

• An increase in your teen’s thirst level

• A rise in the number and frequency of nosebleeds your teen experiences and

• A decrease in your teen’s caffeine consumption.

Take Action

Use these tips to talk with your teen:

• Check in frequently to see how they are doing

• Choose informal times to talk, such as in the car, during dinner, or while watching TV

• Be clear and consistent about your expectations regarding vaping and other substance use

• Establish family agreements together for social and extracurricular activities

• Let them know you care and are always there for them and

• Continue talking with your teens as they get older. Help your teen create an “exit plan” in case he or she is offered an e-cigarette or faced with a difficult decision about vaping (such as texting a code word to a family member). Peer pressure can be powerful, so coming up with realistic action steps and practicing them together in a safe environment will prepare and empower your teen to make good choices when it matters.

For more information concerning the vaping programs working with the MLSD and OVLSD please contact Tami Graham at tami.graham@acmedicalfoundation.org.