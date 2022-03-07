Martha Robin Wright, 69 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Mercy Health – Anderson Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Martha was born in New Boston, Ohio, on January 10, 1953, the daughter of the late Temple and Hazel (Fletcher) Walk. Martha worked as a nursing assistant.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Gary Arnold of Peebles and a daughter, Betsy Gillespie of West Union; and two brothers, Mack Walk of Waverly and Fred Walk of Columbus, Ohio. Martha will be missed by her four grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.