OPSMA honors Boys Basketball All-District Teams

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

More postseason basketball accolades were recently announced as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Media Association (OPSMA) released their Boys All-District Teams for Ohio’s Southeast District. The writers are the ones out there pounding the pavement and racking up the miles on their vehicles with dedication in following their area teams, making their choices even more important.

The boys teams from Adams County are all set in Division V, VI and VII and for the 2026-26 season, Ten young men and one coach from the county received All-District honors from the OPSMA. From West Union: Tegan Knox (Division V Special Mention); From Peebles: Josh Arey (Division VI C0-Coach of the Year), Bo Johnson (Division VI First Team), Josh McClary (Division VI Second Team), Keegan Puckett (Division VI Third Team), Paxton Ryan (Division VI Special Mention); From North Adams: Carson Davis (Division VI Second Team), Jesse Kennedy (Division VI Third Team), Thaddeus Moore (Division VI Special Mention); From Manchester: Parker Hayslip (Division VII First Team), Braylon Rickett (Division VII Special Mention).

Following are the entire OPSMA Boys All-District Teams in Division V, VI and VII.

Division V

First Team: Gunnar McCullough, Zane Trace, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Wes Briggs, Wellston, 6-6, Jr., 21.2; Braylon Rucker, Wheelersburg, 6-0, Sr., 16.9; Chase Pinkerton, Winchester Eastern Brown, 6-2, Jr., 11.0; Maddox Kazee, Chesapeake, 6-2, Jr., 18.7; Ashton Layne, Ironton, 6-3, Jr., 19.1.

Player of the Year: Ashton Layne, Ironton

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Drew Stevens, Ironton; Rob Beucler, Eastern Brown; Joe Briggs, Wellston

Second Team: Grady Stewart, Zane Trace, 6-3, Sr., 15.3; Justin Jackson, Wellston, 6-1, Sr., 13.5; Daequan Woods, Portsmouth, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Connie Thomas, Portsmouth, 5-10, Sr., 15.0; Landon McGraw, Wheelersburg, 6-2, Sr., 11.6; Denver Clinton, Lynchburg-Clay, 6-3, Sr., 15.2; Matthew Dick, Winchester Eastern Brown, 6-5, Jr., 12.0; Cameron Sullivan, Nelsonville-York, 6-3, Jr., 15.1; Devon Lewis, South Point, 5-8, Jr., 12.8; Trevor Lochow, Fairland, 6-0, Sr., 19.1; Cliff Fransen, Fairland, 6-3, Sr., 18.4; Kaden Perkins, Chesapeake, 5-10, Sr., 17.3; Maddix Markel, Ironton, 6-1, Sr., 10.0; Brycen Mullins, Ironton, 5-11, Jr., 11.8

Third Team: Mason Malone, Oak Hill, 6-0, Soph., 13.2; Ashton Reeder, Minford, 6-1, Jr., 11.2; Brycen Montavon, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, Jr., 14.0; Carson Christian, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, Soph., 11.0; Hunter Bevins, Wheelersburg, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Bo Henry, Piketon, 6-6, Sr., 13.5; Jace Cooper, Alexander, 6-2, Soph., 15.4; Bronson Guy, Coal Grove, 6-0, Jr., 10.2; Karson Frecka, Chesapeake, 6-5, Sr., 13.3

Special Mention: Will Morgan, Oak Hill; Roman Berry, Zane Trace; Owen Kilgour, Wellston; Colt Donahoe, Minford; Aidden Armbrister, McDermott Northwest; Logan Adkins, Portsmouth; Tanner Roberts, Lynchburg-Clay; Tegan Knox, West Union; Braxton Vance, Winchester Eastern Brown; Jace Ritchie, Piketon; Grant Elliott, Nelsonville-York; Rylan Smith, Coal Grove; Maddox Gue, Fairland; Kayden Edwards, Ironton

Division VI

First Team: Colton Lloyd, Meigs Eastern, 6-7, Sr., 24.0; Will Kegley, Portsmouth West, 6-3, Sr., 22.1; Frankie Hirsch, Chillicothe Huntington, 6-1., Jr., 18.0; Bo Johnson, Peebles, 5-10, Soph., 16.4; Boston Webb, Pike Eastern, 6-2, Jr., 17.2; Bronx Carpenter, Symmes Valley, 6-0, Soph., 17.1

Player of the Year: Will Kegley, Portsmouth West

Coach of the Year: Caleb McClanahan, Portsmouth West; Josh Arey, Peebles

Second Team: Malik Currie, Belpre, 6-0, Jr., 19.0; Christian Copen, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, Sr., 8.9; Logan McIntyre, Portsmouth West, 6-4, Sr., 12.5; Joey Francis, Frankfort Adena, 6-0, Sr., 15.4; Carson Davis, North Adams, 6-2, Soph., 14.6; Josh McClary, Peebles, 6-0, Jr., 14.2

Third Team: Finn Pennock, Waterford, 6-2, Jr., 14.2; Reese Lang, Waterford, 6-1, Jr., 13.8; A.J. Copen, Belpre, 6-2, Soph., 14.0; Jalen Dunham, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, Jr., 13.6; Brevin Strausabaugh, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-3, Sr., 10.0; Colton Garrison, Frankfort Adena, 6-4, Jr., 14.2; Brennan Smith, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-9, Soph., 14.5; Jesse Kennedy, North Adams, 6-2, Jr., 12.6; Keegan Puckett, Peebles, 6-4, Fresh., 10.5; Aiden Warner, Pike Eastern, 5-10, Sr., 10.7

Special Mention: Weston Fairchild, Waterford; Ethan Edwards, Meigs Eastern; Derrick Barnes, Meigs Eastern; Blake Lundy, Lucasville Valley; Braxten Conaway, Lucasville Valley; Corbin Miller, Portsmouth West; Jase Rinehart, Paint Valley; Gavin Benjamin, Ripley; Blake Fyffe, Ripley; Thaddeus Moore, North Adams; Paxton Ryan, Peebles; Eric Manley, Pike Eastern; Kelan Davidson, Rock Hill; Logan Simpkins, Symmes Valley

Division VII

First Team: Reed Brinager, Racine Southern, 6-5, Jr., 24.0; Brycin McClintic, South Webster, 6-1, Sr., 17.8; Jon Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-5, Sr., 22.6; Brody Smith, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-2, Jr., 20.6; Parker Hayslip, Manchester, 5-10, Sr., 20.1

Player of the Year: Reed Brinager, Racine Southern

Coach of the Year: Jeff Caldwell, Racine Southern

Second Team: Carson Stowers, South Gallia, 5-10, Soph., 13.8; Andre Chandler, Racine Southern; 5-9, Sr., 15.3; Evan Rider, Portsmouth Clay, 6-0, Soph., 15.2; Wyatt McNeil, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, Sr., 18.4; Garrett Barbarits, Portsmouth North Dame, 6-2, Jr., 12.1; Hunter Barnard, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 13.8; Griffin Friend, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-3, Jr., 17.4; Bryce Dorsey, Corning Miller, 6-3, Sr., 21.0; Brady Jajczyk, Trimble, 5-11, Jr., 20.5; Barrett Waginger, Ironton. St Joseph, 5-9, Fresh., 14.0

Third Team: Caleb Frazee, South Gallia, 5-11, Jr., 12.2; Zion Boerger, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, Sr., 8.7; Gabe Blevins, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, Jr., 10.1; Brady Brandenburg, Whiteoak, 6-2, Sr., 12.1; Josiah Satterfield, Latham Western, 6-3, Jr., 11.8

Special Mention: Kase Nelson, Racine Southern; Jake Wickline, Racine Southern; Noah Woods, Portsmouth Clay; Lindon Williams, Sciotoville East; Bryce McGraw, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Brayden Barnard, South Webster; Easton Large, South Webster; Sawyer Blair, Whiteoak; Caleb Rice, Leesburg Fairfield; Braylon Rickett, Manchester; Foster Davis, Latham Western; Landon Owens, Latham Western; Luke Orsborne, Trimble; Cameron Joy, Federal Hocking; Gabe Bray, Federal Hocking; Carson Willis, Ironton St. Joseph; Eli Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph