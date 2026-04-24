Joe Ann Weber, 93, of Milford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at the Venetian Gardens in Loveland, Ohio. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Violet (Shampoo) Lowes. She worked at G.E. and was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Weber; son, Mark Weber; and sisters, Jackie Houser and Mildred and her husband Don Videtto.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Shonna) Weber of Utah, Holly (Robert) Lucas of Orange Park, Florida, Krista (Alex) Fekkos of Milford, Ohio; brothers, William Lowes of Bridgetown, Ohio, Jerry (Linda) Lowes of Ripley, New York, Steve (Dannett) Lowes of Nevada, Texas; brother-in-law, Darl Houser of Daytona Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a memorial service at the Winchester United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 11 a.m. with Dan Pelzel officiating.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.