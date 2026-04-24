Students Llad first DFCA Rally in Adams County

Submitted News

Students from across the Adams County Ohio Valley School District participated in the first-ever Drug Free Clubs of America (DFCA) rally on Friday April 17, bringing together youth and community members to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

The event began at the Adams County Training and Business Center, where participants gathered before walking together through town. The group then made its way to the courthouse square, where students and community leaders spoke about the importance of making drug-free choices and supporting one another.

Drug Free Clubs of America is a national program that encourages students to remain drug-free through regular drug testing, incentives, and support systems that reinforce positive behavior. The program is student-led, with a strong emphasis on peer support and accountability, empowering students to encourage one another to make healthy decisions.

The rally provided an opportunity for students to take an active role in promoting those values while sharing a positive message throughout the community.