Pictured above are member of the 2001 NAHS Boys Golf Team, the first from the school to make it to the state tournament. From left,Chris Meade, Justin Schweickart, Kyle Copas, and Coach Matt Williams. Absent from the photo were team members Joel Young and Bert Foster. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a one-year absence, induction ceremonies for the Athletic Hall of Fame returned to North Adams High School earlier this year with a full docket of inductees to add their plaques to the wall just outside of the NAHS gymnasium.

New for 2002 is an award called the “Friends of North Adams” Awards and the initial recipient was Mr. Roger Davis. Davis has been a supporter of North Adams athletics for many years and all of his children participated in athletics at the school and gone on to coaching and officiating careers.

Roger Davis can be found on most game nights in the concession stand popping his famous popcorn, known by many in the Seaman community as “The Popcorn Man”.

Sandra Black Marksberry,a 1983 NAHS graduate, is also one of the newest members of the school’s Hall of Fame. Sandra was named All-League for three years in both baseball and softball, scoring 1,119 points in her high school basketball career. She is now married and has three children- Bridgett, Matthew, and Ethan.

Also inducted into the Hall of fame was the 2001 NAHS Boys golf Team, coached by Matt Williams. The 2001 boys golf squad was the first from the school to make it to the state tournament, being crowned sectional and district champions.

The final inductees of the night were the members of the most memorable boys basketball team in school history, Coach Dave Young’s 1996 squad, who lost just one game that season (25-1), that one being in the state’s Division III Final Four on a controversial buzzer beater. Last season was the 25th anniversary of that team and its success. The Devils were undefeated in league play, winning sectional, district, and regional championships.