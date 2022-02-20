Patricia Grooms, 91 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Patricia was born May 10, 1930 in Adams County, Ohio to the late John and Sopia (Satterfield) First. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Ralph Oscar Grooms and a granddaughter, Anissa Grooms.

Survivors include three daughters, Margery Cook and Jerry of Manchester, Melody Myers of West Union, and Jane Brodt of West Union; two sons, Shawn Grooms and Rhonda of West Union and Ed Grooms and Judy of Manchester; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a private family burial will be held in the West Union Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society.