Peggy Ann Varney, age 72 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on February 10, 2022 at her residence. Peggy was born on August 9, 1949, the daughter of the late Wells and Francis (Murray) Bridge in Middletown, Ohio.

Survivors include her loving husband Jerry Varney of Blue Creek, Ohio; son Jason Varney and Clariza of Wheaton, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Caleb Varney and Aiden Varney.

Following cremation a private family memorial service will be held.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.