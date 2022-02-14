Michael Stout, 62, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his home. He was born May 23, 1959 in Adams County, son of Rebecca Jane Bayless Stout of Manchester and the late Phillip Stout. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Stout and his sister, Tangela King.

Michael retired from Walmart and also worked hard on the riverboat for many years. He was an avid sports fan, especially his Cincinnati Bengals. He was so excited for them to make it to the Super Bowl LVI. WHO-DEY!

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Dianne (Paul) Bevins, Alicia (the late Craig) Morgan, Kelly (Leslie) Stout and Danny (Candy) Bayless, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Michael will be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon on Thursday, February 17 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Daniel Reapsummer will officiate. Inurnment will follow at West Union Village Cemetery on Pumpkin Ridge.