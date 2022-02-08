Deborah Lynn Wolford, 56 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday January 25, 2022.

She was born in Fairborn on September 28, 1965, the daughter of the late Deforest and Linda (Mosley) Hudson. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her grandparents.

Deborah is survived by her daughters, Angel (Jarrod) Kidder of West Union and Valarie (Jesse) Barrett of South Salem; and five grandchildren.

On behalf of Deborah’s wishes, she is to be cremated.

The Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.