Russell Elam, age 95 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Russell was born April 8, 1926 in Franklin, Ohio to the late Ollie and Nellie (Kincaid) Elam.

Russell is survived by one daughter, Deborah Vires of New Vienna, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with David Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery.

Visitation will start at 11 a.m. and go until the time of the service. Military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

