I want to join 4-H! Where do I start?

By Kristy Watters

You’ve heard about the skills you can learn, the fun to be had, and the rewards to be gained. You want in! Where do you start? Great question!

The first thing to do is find your club. Adams County 4-H has 27 community clubs to choose from, including two newly formed clubs. A list of clubs, meeting location, head advisors, and their contact information can be found on our website at http://go.osu.edu/JoinAdams4H. Clubs are currently meeting and planning for 2022 so don’t delay. Reach out to the head advisor now to let them know you are interested in joining, find out meeting dates and locations, and get important information and paperwork.

If you look at that list and don’t know where to start, check out the Adams County 4-H Clubs album on our Facebook page Ohio State – Adams County 4-H. There are infographics to provide background about our county clubs. If you still can’t deicide, call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339. Barbie or I can help point you in the direction of a club to meet your family’s needs.

Once you’ve found a club you need to decide on projects. So many choices! We have resources to help you find the perfect project. Take the “What’s Your 4-H?” quiz on our website, visit Project Central at https://projectcentral.ohio4h.org/, or stop by the Extension office to pick up a 4-H Family Guide. With over 200 projects ranging from livestock to laundry and everything in between there’s something for everyone.

Club, check. Projects, check. You’re ready to enroll. Enrollment is completed online at https://oh.4honline.com by new and returning families. If your family is new to 4-H you will create a profile and add each youth member. Adults should only be added under “add a member” if they are planning to complete the volunteer screening process and become 4-H Volunteers. Returning families will log in using their email address and password. If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it on the log in page. Returning families, please don’t create a new profile as it confuses things in the system. 4-H Online help videos can be found on our website adams.osu.edu. Your club advisors or the Extension Office are other great resources to assist with enrollment.

Be sure to check with your club advisors for other important paperwork and opportunities due at enrollment. If you are planning to exhibit livestock at the 2022 Adams County Junior Fair, you will need to complete a livestock exhibitor agreement. Ask about Revolution of Rabbit, the county fundraiser or assessments, club dues, project books, and how the club communicates. Don’t be shy about asking questions! Whether it’s your first year or twenty first, it is always better to ask than to miss something important.

The Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline is February 15. Enroll today by visiting http://oh.4honline.com. If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.

Learn more about Adams County 4-H by visiting our website at https://adams.osu.edu, following us on Facebook at Ohio State – Adams County 4-H, and subscribing to our blog at https://u.osu.edu/AdamsCounty4H.

Upcoming Dates in Adams County 4-H:

• January 31- 4-H Club Financial Summary due to the Extension Office

• February 1- 4-H Camp Counselor Applications due http://go.osu.edu/ABLMPCounselor

• February 5 and 6- Teen Winter Retreat, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp

• February 8- New 4-H Volunteer Orientation, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Annex Conference Room

• February 15- Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline. Enroll today at https://oh.4honline.com. Returning families please use your existing profile and do not create a new profile. For assistance call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.

Deadline, 4 p.m., Extension Office for:

· Payment of Assessments

· Horse Production Contracts

· Livestock Exhibitor Agreements

· Club Book Orders

· Market Chick, Poult, and Duck Orders

· Candy Orders

· Revolution of Rabbit application

• February 15- Ohio 4-H Scholarship applications due

• February 25- Adams County 4-H and Chad Downing Scholarship applications due

• February 28- Adams County Beekeeper Scholarship applications due. More information at https://adamssoilandwater.org