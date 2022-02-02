Russell H. Florence, Jr., 86 years of age, of Mount Orab, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Mercy Health Mount Orab Medical Center.

Russell was born on February 5, 1935, in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late Russell and Viola (Walker) Florence. Besides his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Emery) Florence, who died on June 29, 2020; and by a brother and a sister.

Russell is survived by his two sons, Carey (Candy McRoberts) Florence of Milford and Jerry Florence of Amelia; as well as two brothers, Freddy Florence of Felicity, Ohio and Bobby Florence of Georgetown; and a sister, Linda Utter, also of Georgetown. Russell will be missed by his two grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Garrell Florence will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.