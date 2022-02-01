This contested drive and score by North Adams’ Caleb Rothwell (11) pulled the Devils within three of Eastern brown in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s SHAC battle. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another one-day snow delay brought Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys basketball to North Adams High School on Saturday, January 29 with the host Green Devils facing off against the top team in the SHAC thus far this season, the Eastern Brown Warriors. Back in December at Eastern, the Warriors handed North Adams a 57-44 defeat and the home team on Saturday was looking for a bit of revenge.

The game on Saturday night was a tale of two halves with the Warriors using a 15-0 run to take a seemingly insurmountable 21-point first half lead, only to see the Green Devils fire up a furious second half comeback that pulled them within one point in the game’s final minute, only to miss a three-pointer to tie at the final horn as Eastern Brown eked out a 56-53 victory.

The Warriors came out of the gate on Saturday on fire, grabbing a a quick 12-1 lead before the Devils could get untracked.Three-pointers from Bransyn Copas and Avery Anderson helped the home team regain their composure and slice the Eastern Lead to 16-10, but a scoring drought against an always solid Warrior defense saw North Adams get nothing for nearly six minutes. Spanning from the first quarter into the second, Eastern went on a big 15-0 run, starting the second stanza with back-to-back Trent Hundley three-pointers and another by Luke Garrett to lead 31-10.

Finally, the Green Devils woke up and got consecutive threes from Camden Buttelwerth and Carson Osborne and a drive and score from Copas for their own 8-0 run, but still at halftime, the home team trailed on the scoreboard 34-20.

With the Devils throwing up empty possessions as the third period began, the Warriors were able to maintain their advantage but later three-pointers from Copas and Osborne slowly began to chip away at the deficit North Adams still faced. A Copas three-ball late in the third helped cut the Eastern lead to single digits and as the final period loomed, the Warriors led just 46-39.

After Eastern got a bucket from Hundley on their first possession, the next eight points belonged to the home team and the raucous North Adams crowd was on their feet as a Cameron Campbell three from the corner, a tough layup by Caleb Rothwell, and two Anderson free throws got the Devils within 48-47 with four minutes to play.

The experienced and well-disciplined Warriors have been in these situations before and a missed box-out on a free throw by the Devils allowed Eastern’s Hundley to bang in a jumper to make it 50-47. On the other end, Copas hit one of two from the free throw line and the Warriors countered with a clutch drive and score by Christian Hoskins to go up by four with 1:36 to play.

Another drive and score by Caleb Rothwell kept the Devils right there, but a bucket by the senior Hundley put Eastern up 54-50 with 38 seconds to play. Copas nailed another three-ball to pull the Devils within one and two Garrett free throws made ti 56-53 with one more possession coming the North Adams way. The Eastern defense rarely allows them to lose on last second shots and Saturday night was no exception as the Warriors forced a contested, off-balance three-point attempt by Copas that was off the mark and the visitors had held on for a thrilling 56-53 victory.

The win improved Eastern to 12-3 overall and 10-1 in conference play, while North Adams dropped to 8-8 on the year, 5-4 in the conference.

The senior duo of Trent Hundley and Luke Garrett led all scores with 19 points each, while Bransyn Copas topped the Green Devils with 15 while Caleb Rothwell added 10.

The Green Devils, behind a 31-point performance from Hunter Brown, won the high-scoring JV contest by a final count of 63-54.

The North Adams boys were back in conference action Tuesday, February 1 as they hosted the rival Peebles Indians in a rematch of the 2021 Holiday Classic title game, won by the Devils 51-47. On Friday, February 4, North Adams will host West Union in another conference match up.

BOX SCORE

Eastern Brown

20 14 12 10 —56

North Adams

10 10 19 14 —53

E. Brown (56): Hundley 19, Garrett 19, Hoskins 5, Vaughn 2, Mynatt 3, Amburgey 6, Jimison 1

N. Adams (53): Copas 17, Anderson 7, C. Rothwell 10, Osborne 6, Campbell 3, J. Rothwell 3, Buttelwerth 7