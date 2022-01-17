Jeremy A. Fogle, age 38 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. Jeremy was born November 1, 1983 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Larry Fogle and Amy Payton-Fogle. Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents James and Eula Payton and paternal grandparents Floyd and Patricia Fogle.

Survivors include his mother, Amy Payton-Fogle of Vandalia; father Larry Fogle and Steven Anders of Sabina; his wife, Rachel Fogle of Manchester; daughter Jadelynn Conley of Manchester; two sons, Trey Spears and Connor Florence, both of Manchester; sister Ashley Lesher and Anthony of Englewood; mother and father-in-law Edie and Terry Martin of West Union; grandmother-in-law Sonna Martin of West Union; niece Olivia Lesher; sister-in-law Taylor Martin and Blaine Roush of Batavia; nephew Greyson Roush; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.