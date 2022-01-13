Manchester’s McDonald will continue golf career at Shawnee

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Shawnee State University men’s golf coach Dave Hopkins has always recruited hard here in Adams County and recently those efforts paid off for him in a big way. Hopkins “reeled in a big one” on January 4 as Manchester senior Daulton McDonald, arguably the most outstanding golfer in southeast Ohio the past four years, signed his letter of intent to join the Shawnee State men’s golf program.

McDonald has been dominant for four years on the local golf circuit. Besides being part of the district title team last fall that advanced to the state golf tourney, McDonald is a two-time sectional champion, three-time Southern Hills Athletic Conference champion, and three-time champion of the Adams County Cup.

“I did have other offers, but Shawnee being close to home and me knowing guys that are going there helped me make mt decision,” said McDonald at the signing ceremony. “Ever since my freshman year, Coach Hopkins has followed me and talked to me.”

When reflecting on his career at Manchester, McDonald will always fondly remember his senior season.

“My senior year is always going to stand out,” says McDonald. “Punching our ticket to the state golf tournament is a memory that will last forever.”

“I’m really happy with this signing, Daulton was our number one guy,” said Coach Hopkins of his newest recruit. “I’ve really wanted him to be part of our Shawnee State golf program. I’ve watched him play for four years and he has improved every year, he knows a lot of the guys on our team now and in my mind, it was a natural fit from the get-go. He’s a kid that works very hard at his golf game and is very dedicated in academics also, making him a perfect fit for us.”

“We lose three of our top five golfers this year, including Elijah (McCarty) and Patrick (England), both of whom are from Adams County. It was key for me to try and get someone of Daulton’s ability to slide in and fill those empty spots.

Adam Poole had the pleasure of coaching McDonald and the Greyhounds in high school, and led his team to a district title and a state tournament bid last fall.

“The way Daulton has developed and matured over the past four years has been phenomenal to watch,” said Poole. “He worked hard to get where he’s at, including countless hours over the summer. In my 16 years as a golf coach, Daulton is the first I have sent on to the next level so it’s a big thrill for me.”

While at Shawnee, McDonald plans to study Business.