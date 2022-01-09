Fairfield Local Schools searching for new Superintendent

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has selected the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) to assist with the selection of their next superintendent.

The SOESC has many years of experience in assisting boards of education with Superintendent and Treasurer searches. Over the past several years, the SOESC has assisted Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Fairfield (2018), Lynchburg-Clay, and Miami Trace Local Schools with their Superintendent searches along with Blanchester, Clinton-Massie Local and Hillsboro City Schools with their Treasurer searches.

“We have a vested interest in finding the best possible Superintendent for Fairfield Local and will work with the new Superintendent in continuing to provide high quality educational experiences for all the students who attend Fairfield Local Schools,” stated Beth Justice, Superintendent, SOESC.

The position has been advertised with numerous professional educational organizations, and sent by email to subscribers of selected educational email lists. The application deadline is set for February 28, 2022 and is planned that the position will be filled effective April 14, 2022