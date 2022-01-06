Hugh Donald Gibson, 58 years of age of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his residence.

Hugh was born on October 5, 1963, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of the late Gerald and Joanne (Fransdal) Gibson. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Christopher Gibson. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Gibson of San Diego, California.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Hugh’s name to any of the following: the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or a charity or organization of individual choice.

Family and friends paid their respects during visiting hours on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. A memorial service followed at the funeral home with Greg Seaman officiating.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.