Devils outlast Peebles in Classic title game

Pictured above is the 2021 Holiday Classic Boys All-Tournament Team. From left, Avery Anderson-MVP (North Adams), Bransyn Copas (North Adams), Zane Porter (Peebles), Alan McCoy (Peebles), Isaiah Scott (Manchester), and Chris Steed (West Union). (Photo by Tim Daulton) North Adams senior Avery Anderson (22) was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Holiday Classic. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Peebles’ Alan McCoy scored 14 points in the December 29 Holiday Classic title game and was named to the All-Tournament Team. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Of all the rivalry games in Adams County, probably none is more anticipated and usually more exciting that when the Peebles Indians and North Adams Green Devils face off. By virtue of both of those teams winning their opening round games on December 28 in the 2021 Holiday Classic, played at Peebles, fans got their wish of a Peebles-North Adams championship game match up the next night and again it did not disappoint.

The Indians were the tourney’s defending champions, having knocked off North Adams in the finals of the 2019 Classic, and on their home court were looking to defend that crown. North Adams had other ideas, however, and i a battle that came right down to the final seconds it was some late heroics by the Green Devils that allowed them to wrestle the title away for the host Indians and pull out a thrilling 51-47 victory.

As the early minutes of the championship tilt unfolded, it looked like the Tribe was going to take control as they scored the game’s first six points, a run that included a three-point goal by sharpshooter Zane Porter. A put back by Avery Anderson got North Adams on the board and an ensuing “basket and one” by Jayce Rothwell pulled the Devils within one. As they would do from that point forward, the two teams went back and forth, Peebles getting buckets from Zane Knechtly and Mason Sims and the Devils getting a three-point basket from Bransyn Copas. A Porter jumper with 42 seconds left in the first period gave the Indians a 16-12 lead after one.

Two possessions into the second quarter, the Devils had tied the score, baskets by Copas and Caleb Rothwell. Back fired the Indians, getting five quick points from Cory Reed to reclaim the lead at 21-16. After a Copas score cut the Peebles lead to three, both teams suffered through a number of empty possessions until a basket by North Adams’ Cameron Campbell made it 21-20 with 2:25 left in the first half.

A pair of free throws by Reed put Peebles up three again but a 5-0 North Adams run flipped the scoreboard and gave the Devils their first lead of the game at 25-23, and a bucket by Anderson with 5 seconds left sent Coach Nathan Copas and his squad to the locker room with a slim 27-24 advantage, setting the stage for an exciting second half.

It took nearly two minutes of the third quarter before anyone scored and that was an Anderson three-pointer that gave the Devils their biggest lead to that point. A minute later, Anderson got the ball inside and after a pretty spin move and score that brought oohs and aahs from the North Adams faithful, put his team up 34-26. The Devils continued to pad their, a long Copas three making it 37-28, but no team coached by Josh Arey is going to fold the tents, especially on their home floor in a championship game.

The Indians began to chip away at the North Adams lead, making he decision to ride the back of senior center Alan McCoy who six baskets inside in the final four minutes of the third quarter and when that third quarter ended, the Indians were well within striking distance, trailing now just 41-38.

The Peebles momentum carried over into the final period and a Porter trey on their first possession deadlocked the score at 41 apiece. At the 5:08 mark, the Devils answered as Anderson completed the old-fashioned three-point play as his team reclaimed the lead, but Porter struck again from long distance, bringing a roar from the Peebles side and again evening the score, this time at 44.

After a jumper by Copas gave the lead back to North Adams, yet another long distance bomb from the red-hot Porter gave the lead back to Peebles at 47-46, but that bullet turned out to be the last one in the Indian arsenal as they were blanked over the game’s final three minutes.

In the meantime, the Devils did what they needed to do to win a Classic title. With 2:50 to play, a baseline drive and score by Cameron Campbell gave North Adams the lead for good at 48-47. With less than a minute to go, McCoy had a rare miss in the paint and eventually the Devils ended up with the ball out of bounds on the side right in front of their own bench. In a timeout, Coach Copas called a masterpiece, as Campbell threw the ball inbounds high on an arc to a wide open Jayce Rothwell, who had rolled off a screen, and Rothwell hit the easy layup to give the Devils a three-point advantage.

The final coffin nails came after Anderson intercepted an inbounds pass right under the Peebles basket with 8.7 seconds left. As chants of “MVP,MVP” came from the North Adams student section, the senior center sank one of two free throws, making it a two-score game and that it how it ended, with the Devils taking the Classic title by the final count of 51-47.

It was the duo of Copas and Anderson who provided the offensive fireworks for North Adams in the win, and both earned spots of the All-Tournament Team, and as the NA student section predicted, Anderson was named the Classic Most Valuable Player. Both players tallied 16 points in the championship game, with Jayce Rothwell adding 9 as the Devil improved to 5-4 on the season.

The Indians were led by their two All-Tournament performers, Zane Porter and Alan McCoy, who scored 16 and 14 points respectively, with Cory Reed also hitting double figures with 10. The loss dropped Peebles to 3-4 on the year.

North Adams

12 15 14 10 —51

Peebles

16 8 14 9 —47

N. Adams (51): J. Rothwell 4 1-1 9, Copas 6 2-3 16, C. Rothwell 2 0-0 4, Anderson 6 3-5 16, Campbell 3 0-0 6, Team 21 6-9 51.

Peebles (47): Sims 0 2-4 2, McCoy 7 0-0 14, Porter 6 0-0 16, Reed 3 3-4 10, Knechtly 2 1-2 5, Team 18 6-10 47.

three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (3)- Copas 2, Anderson 1

Peebles (5)- Porter 4, Reed 1