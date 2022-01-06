Carolyn Sue Hoop, age 73 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Carolyn was born December 19, 1949 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Chester and Ruth Ann Boldman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Donald Hoop and son Danny E. Hoop.

Survivors include one daughter Tammy L. Crothers and Tony of Peebles; sister Shirley Howe of Peebles; brother Terry Boldman of Peebles; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ and Christian Union with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon – 1 p.m. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peebles Church of Christ and Christian Union.