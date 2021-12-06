Barb Thiel, 77, of Manchester, Ohio, died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born July 26, 1944 in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by parentsFrank and Libby (Trail) Thiel.

Barb is survived by four brothers, Wayne Thiel of Hillsboro, John Thiel of Lynchburg, James Thiel of Fayetteville and Jerry Thiel of Lynchburg; two sisters, Lois Thiel of New Vienna and Judy Thiel of Manchester; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

The public graveside funeral and interment is at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.