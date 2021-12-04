Commissioners hold November 15 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on November 15, 2021, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Tom Claibourne. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending November 12, 2021.

Prosecutor David Kelley met with the Commissioners to introduce Chrishana Hopkins as the new Assistant Prosecuting Attorney who will act as government legal counsel.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources submitted an Industrial Minerals Application Number A-1195-2 as petitioned by Hanson Aggregates Midwest, Inc. for a proposed mineral mining expansion in Winchester Township, Adams County and Eagle Township, Brown County.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following: Ms. Richmond will be participating in a virtual meeting at 11:100 a.m. with the state JFS authorities regarding the Use of Life determination for the JFS building; Personnel-upcoming retirement of Jody Pertuset.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the retirement of Jody Pertuset as an Investigator II with Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective March 31, 2022 as presented by Director Angela Richmond. The board would like to express their appreciation of Ms. Pertuset for the many years of service she has given the county and the contribution of her talents to the department. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an amendment to Resolution 2021-463 for a request of a required upgrade to Web Check BCI System that occurred in August 2021 to be a reimbursable expenditure per ARPA guidelines as requested by Children Services Director Jill Wright. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve Pay request #1 in the amount of $23,252 for the FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for the Alexander Salamon Airport and to authorize Commissioner Ward to sign documents on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the FAA Annual FY21 AIP: 3-39-0112-012-2021 Report as submitted by Delta Airport Consultants.. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Highland County Water Company request for partnership in PACE Property Assessment Financing; Spruce Lane Change of Occupancy filed and fire inspection scheduled for the new EMS facility on Spruce Lane; fire inspection to be scheduled; Adams County Training Center mural dedication; Vacation accrual overages per the updated 2021/22 Best Practices Personnel Policy Manual.

EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel-employment classification status change/Linback; Adams County Regional Medical Center COVID vaccine mandate- 9-1-1/EMS personnel are exempt; Change of Occupancy filed and fire inspection scheduled for the new EMS facility on Spruce Lane; ARPA funding request-Lucas and AED devices.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the status change of Renee Linback from part-time to volunteer status with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services due to schooling effective November 15, 2021 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the request for six Lucas CPR and 1 AED devices for the Adams County Emergency Medical Services at a cost of $90,710.39 as presented by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese under CSLFRF Expenditure Category 1.12 Other Public Health Services.

A teleconference was held with Alan Bird, CEO, Adams County Regional Medical Center to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine mandate placed on all staff, vendors and contractors entering the facility. Mr. Bird stated Federal regulations require all facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding to implement a vaccine requirement with exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Mr. Bird will follow up with Medicount agents who have stated 911 personnel are exempt.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Dana Whalen and Chrishana Hopkins met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: Vaccine mandates and exemptions; Adams County Training Center retaining wall replacement; JFS building, expenses for maintaining the building, reimbursable expenses; Opioid litigation settlement, participation agreement.

A teleconference was held with John Lancione, Lancione Law Firm, to discuss a participation agreement for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson litigation settlement.

Chris Moore, Recorder, met with the board to discuss ARPA funding. An approval for scanning and indexing of Recorder permanent documents was approved under Res 2021-467. Mr. Moore discussed an additional request in the amount of $16,372.65 for scanning and indexing of the remaining maps and plats in the Recorder’s office to an online server.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to Res-2021-467 and approve additional request for scanning and indexing of permanent maps and plat records in the Adams County Recorder’s office at a cost of $16,372.65 as presented by Recorder Chris Moore under CSLFRF Expenditure Category 1.4 Public Health: Prevention in Congregate Settings. The full amount of Project 2021-06 would become $372,371.15.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an executive session at 11:52 a.m. with EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adams Dozier to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1).

President Ward reconvened the session at 12:04 p.m.

The Commissioners viewed the interior paint project at the Adams County Courthouse.

April Davis, Chief Project Manager, Southwest Region, Julie Keegan, Senior Audit Manager, and Chris McCoy, Assistant Project Manager, Ohio Auditor of State; along with David Gifford, Auditor; and Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Dana Whalen and Chrishana Hopkins held follow-up discussion with the Commissioners concerning sewer debt repayment, contractual responsibilities, and billing procedures for the Village of Rome residents.

David Gifford, Auditor, met with the board to discuss a request for funding through ARPA for scanning and indexing of permanent records in the Auditor’s office. The request has been tabled until more details are available on how the scanned information will be made available to the public. Also discussed were off-site storage options of permanent records.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to the agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Adams County Farmers Market to lease the south side of the courthouse lawn as the location of the Adams County Farmers Market for the date of November 19, 2021.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to extend the deadline to October 1, 2022 for employees with vacation balance in excess of the 3 year maximum accrual limit to become compliance with the 2021/2022 Best Practices Policy Manual.

Prosecutor David Kelley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chrishana Hopkins met with the board to discuss the following: Village of Rome/sewer plant; Increase in children requiring foster care and placement; Assistant Prosecuting Attorney-transition period for Attorney Chrishana Hopkins to replace Attorney Dana Whalen.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to appoint Shirley Thompson as the Commissioners’ authorized alternate designee on the Adams County Family and Children First Council effective November 15, 2021.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a participation agreement for the One Ohio Subdivision Settlement pertaining to opioid litigation filed against Janssen/Johnson & Johnson as recommended by John Lancione, Attorney, and to authorize Commissioner Ward to sign documents on behalf of the county.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.