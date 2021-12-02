By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The five intricately and expertly executed murals of the new Adams County Workforce Development and Training Center have been completed.

The incredibly vast and impressive artworks were completed by veteran mural artist Pamela Kellough of Ross County, Ohio. These murals join two other completed pieces by Kellough in Peebles and Manchester, Ohio.

Located on E. Walnut Street, the Adams County Workforce and Training center, formerly Prather’s IGA, was purchased by The Adams County Board of County Commissioners shortly after the small grocery closed in March of 2019. It is slated for completion by the end of 2021.

The murals began with a vision and frequent communications between Kellough and Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson.

As they ruminated on the structure of the building, the duo determined that there would have to be four separate murals on the left side of the building.

“There was also another mural to be done on the [right] side of the building. That was the only mural Holly was adamant about, as she wanted the flora on that side leading into the restaurant. Holly gave me a lot of information, and of course, I did a lot of research on my own. I’m becoming more familiar with Adams County, so there was some information I already knew,” said Kellough.

Also aiding Kellough in her research as she planned the pieces was Tom Cross.

“He knows so much about the area being in the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau. He helped me with quite a bit; what cities were important, map placement, animals that should be noted and things of that nature,” said Kellough.

A staple to be implemented was the mural welcoming visitors to Adams County, which would be the starting point of future tours.

“They absolutely wanted the quilt trail because of the notoriety of it being the first one in the United States,” she said.

After her extensive research, Kellough promptly began on the murals the last week of August. During the course of her artistic venture, there was the occasional downpour — though the rain was not the sole deterrent to her progress and self-imposed schedule.

“Because they could not get the actual materials to do the roof I was dealing with waterfalls every day. All of the water drained toward the left side as I was painting, so even if it quit raining, I still had to deal with water on the roof and the draining over the side. It drained for hours. We’d have to get up there with brooms, and they’d sweep it off, and then I had a small broom I could use from my lift to pull some of the puddles off. It was really complicated. I had to be sure that wherever the water was coming down I didn’t have raw paint,” said Kellough.

Despite these unforeseen complications, Kellough completed all five murals in record time. By Oct. 13, she and her paint mobile were pulling out of the job.

“I’m so excited. There was an anonymous donor who donated these murals, and as I was completing the barn quilt mural, Holly came over and said the same donor had paid for me to complete two more murals in Seaman and Winchester, Ohio,” said Kellough. Those murals are planned for next year.

“I am delighted to be in Adams County and I’m amazed at its beauty. I’m excited about future plans to continue my relationship with Adams County,” said Kellough.