By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Richard Shawn Francis, Billie Jo Goodwin and Incumbent Teresa Blythe are competing in the Manchester mayoral race in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.

Blythe was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 6, 2020, after former Mayor C.L. “Skip” Wagner announced his resignation.

“I am running for mayor to complete the two years left in the term vacated by the previous mayor. I feel it is important to keep some continuity in this seat and would hope the citizens would allow me the privilege to finish the job I started two years ago. Manchester has been my home for over 40 years and I want nothing more than to see it prosper again,” said Incumbent Blythe.

Admittedly, there are many issues facing the village.

“We are still in the process of cleaning up some of the issues that plagued us all of the years we were in fiscal emergency. While we are now out, we have to continue to be fiscally responsible. We have received over three million in grants and principal forgiveness loans that will allow us to continue updating and repairing some of our infrastructure, however if we end up back in fiscal emergency those loans would be our responsibility to pay back and we would no longer be eligible for the grants. Many people, myself included, would like to have our own police department back. The reality is we can not afford to have one at this time without risking our fiscal viability. It is beyond frustrating that our village is faced with this dilemma but we do have a sheriff’s department that has stepped up when we have needed them to and I am thankful for that. We also are in a fight to save our EMS so that our citizens continue to receive quick and professional care. I feel it is in the best interest of our citizens that we work to keep our EMS local,” said Blythe.

Her main goal as mayor is to keep the budget on track and find ways to bring in and develop new business.

“We have a riverfront that I will focus on developing and making improvements to entice people to take advantage of what we have to offer. Another goal is to get the necessary processes in place to get our village cleaned up. We have many blighted and abandoned properties that through the work of former and current council members have been identified. It is something that needs to be taken care of, and I am committed to working to make that happen,” said Blythe.

Blythe believes people should vote for her not because she thinks she can fix all the problems of Manchester, but because she believes she has shown that she will work to make Manchester the best it can be.

“I know the struggles we face and have seen that even with all that is wrong we have the most caring and supportive community around. I am asking the citizens of our village to vote for me because I will work with you and for you to build our town into a place we can be even more proud of to call home,” said Blythe.

Francis’ family is from Manchester, and his father, Rev. Pete Francis, pastored Riverside Church for 34 years.

”My wife and I bought two businesses here two years ago and we are invested in Manchester. My family and I remember how Manchester once was. It is my hopes to bring back those positive qualities of our small town and to make Manchester even better. I have 25 years of experience in leadership, also 18 years of EMS. I’m truly a family man, I enjoy spending time with my family and going to church. We enjoy traveling, also,” said Francis.

Too many years we’ve allowed to pass us by, he said.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m done sitting on the sidelines. Now is our time, that’s why I’m doing this, because I believe in a better tomorrow for all of us here in Manchester. If elected as your new village mayor, I promise you to do everything in my power to rebuild and restore Manchester,” said Francis.

If elected mayor, there are a few goals he has set his eye on.

Citizen and Community Safety:

• Manchester’s citizens have made it clear that crime and public safety is a major concern. Therefore, it is imperative that additional strategies are undertaken, to ensure crime prevention and enforcement efforts are set in place to respond to these safety challenges.

• Address the current budget needs by advocating for funding by enhancement of grant securing, and responsible management of ongoing funding.

• Strengthen the integration between county enforcement units and the VOM (Village of Manchester) to ensure common objectives and quality of service.

Fiscal Responsibility and Stronger Economy:

• Protect the affordability of living and doing business in Manchester through responsible operating budgets.

• Ensure budget transparency through citizen input and by adopting operating budgets aligned with service standards

• Ensure village policy is business-friendly and enhances our local and regional economic competitiveness.

• Develop new tools to incentivize and attract new businesses.

• Position Manchester for economic development and diversification by actively pursuing grants from other orders of Government, supporting the revitalization of existing community assets, and leveraging upcoming major events to maximize economic growth.

• Solidify work with community partners to establish tourism and economic development opportunities for Manchester

Building Community Life and Advocating Our Community Needs:

• Build on our village’s prime geographic position by actively promoting Manchester to fulfill our potential as a prime location for business start-ups, as well as focus on our cultural heritage, natural beauty, and adventure tourism.

• Assessing the needs for an Addictions Treatment and Emergency Shelter

• Re-purposing of vacated lands

“Your vote for me as your future mayor of Manchester, is a vote for belief, that our village can become a catalyst for transformation. It is up to us to seize this moment with the hope and strength that lies inside each of us. It is small villages like Manchester, that are the true heartbeat of America, and that’s what we’re going to rebuild and restore,” said Francis.

Goodwin is running for mayor because, along with it being her home, she would love to do what she can for the village.

“I said at the beginning of this that I am no politician, so I’m not going to promise things that I can’t keep and do this and that, but I am willing to do what I can to better this village and stand for the people in it,” she said.

For Goodwin, one of the biggest issues affecting the village is the lack of a police force and no funding for it.

“So, my goal is to do whatever we can to have our police back. I am not sure what the solution is to this, but I am willing to go above and beyond to try and figure out what can be done to keep the residents of our village and property safe. Like I stated earlier, whatever the solution may be, I am willing to take whatever measure there is. The homeless that we have here is unbelievable. That’s another issue I feel needs to be addressed. I do not know the answer to this but I am willing to do whatever I can. I feel that with police and a place for these people to go, that will cut back on the theft and crime. I could be wrong, but that’s why I am running for this election so I can try to do whatever I can to help,” said Goodwin.

Along with remedying these issues, as mayor, her goals would be to focus on cleaning up Manchester and bringing business back.

“We have a beautiful riverfront that has a lot of potentials, but I cannot see anyone wanting to bring a business here with things as they are. So, that’s a big goal to be brought forth if I am elected. Like I stated earlier, I am no politician, so I am not going to promise things that I cannot keep, but I feel as if come November 2, 2021, if people will trust and believe in me to do what I can to better Manchester, I will do exactly that,” said Goodwin.

She may not have all the answers, but she is willing and ready to listen to the community, she said.

“I am willing to do and listen to any thoughts or ideas that our village has on whatever I can to make our hometown like it used to be. I am proud to say I am a full-blooded greyhound and I will stand full force to better what I can for my fellow greyhounds. If I am elected as mayor, I will work with the council; it takes a village to make good things happen,” said Goodwin.